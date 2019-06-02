2019 Columbus Pride Festival concludes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - After a weekend full of colorful happiness and bliss, the sixth annual Columbus Georgia LGBT Pride Festival concluded today.

The festival featured events like the pride pageant, the Colgay parade and today they featured faith and community.

Jeremy Hobbs, Director Colgay Pride, says he feels as though the weekend went great and its all about the work you put into pulling together.

"How we continue to work to unite our community. And end the division that's basically tearing us apart. We can't do nothing unless we come together and work together," Hobbs expressed.

This was the first year the festival was held in downtown Columbus on Broadway. Anthony Beebe says it was amazing to see the turnout.

"We had so much support from the community that we're excited to be able to do it again," he said.

One big event that took place was the 'Mr. And Mrs. Columbus Pride Pageant'. Chris Pippin was the first runner-up. He says being able to be himself in front of a crowd of people was something he'll never forget.

"I love it! There's nothing better than knowing that we have a community here that actually supports, gathers around and shows so much love," Pippin smiled.

Pippin is an Afghanistan war veteran and suffers from PTSD. But Friday he says he's never felt so comfortable performing. He came out in a blue tuxedo from Suit City downtown and performed to new hit "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

"You wouldn't believe how much love that I was shown just by being here and dancing and coming on stage and knowing that I was nervous," Pippin said.

Beebe said he loves the fact that Columbus allowed this to happen. "It feels amazing that Columbus and come out and be more inclusive. The people of Columbus have shown us hat we can be together and be part of a family together. Acceptance is slowly growing, but we're making great progress," Beebe said.

Hobbs says there are somethings they are working to improve, but he already can't wait for next year.

