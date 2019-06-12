2019 Miss Georgia contestants visit Piedmont Columbus Regional

A fitted sash with a shiny crown can only mean a group of lovely ladies competing in the Miss Georgia pageant. 29 contestants are taking a break before heading center stage to try to put a smile on kids’ faces.

“We will be doing some arts and crafts so that our contestants can create thank you cards and get well cards for our patients here at the hospital,” said Sydney Foshee, Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation Development Officer.

Adding sunshine to a patient’s cloudy day was a rewarding, yet unforgettable experience for the contestants.

“We are very grateful to have this hospital here, and we are glad we can serve the families and bring a little cheer to the children that are here today, so I’m excited to meet some kids and to really see the facility,” said Safiyyah Abdullah, Miss Columbus State University.

It has been weeks of rigorous training, but the contestants say they wouldn’t trade the experience because the ladies developed a sisterhood.

“My experience has been amazing, we have sponsors, so we get to do fun lunches and it gives us a few breaks during rehearsals and I think this visit, in particular, is the highlight of this week aside from the actual competition,” Grace Hendry, Miss Flint River.

“I was a very shy child so to be here today it’s really a testament to my family and my support system, and so I would just say if you have a dream go for it and if there’s something you don’t think you can do, work towards it,” said Abdullah.