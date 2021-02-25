 

2020 fundraising campaign nets more than $7 million for the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In a live Facebook and YouTube event, the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley wrapped up its 2020 fundraising campaign, which netted the nonprofit $7,284,279, according to a press release today.

So far, more than 400 people have watched the celebration. 2020 United Way Campaign Chair Gwen Ruff of Columbus Water Works said the support makes the community stronger.

“I am overwhelmed with the outpouring of philanthropy and support,” said Ruff in the press release. “It is a privilege to be part of such an amazing community. Thank you to all the volunteers and leaders that made the campaign a success. Your investment is not just monetary but the time you contribute to make the Chattahoochee Valley a better place for all.”

The fundraising campaign, this year virtual due to the pandemic, kicked off in September. The United Way said money raised stays in the community and supports their efforts to provide “life-preserving and life-saving services.”

Ben Moser, President and CEO of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, says the same qualities that made the campaign a success will also see the community through the challenges presented by the pandemic.

“Our focus in 2020 was to ‘Respond. Recover. Reimagine. Rebuild,'” Moser said in the release. “It is a new challenge for all of us to recover and rebuild while additional waves of the virus continue to hit. We are United In This Together, and it’s the strength of our community, partners, and strategies that drive real change.”

During the virtual event, the United Way recognized Mary Stewart of TSYS with the Women United Award. The United Way also announced Jack Turner as the 2021 United Way Campaign Chair.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

