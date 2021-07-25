2021 Columbus Restaurant Week starts today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On July 15, Yalla Public Relations announced Columbus Georgia’s Restaurant Week participants and dates for 2021. Today was the first day of this week’s lineup for signature dishes at discounted rates.

Restaurant Week is presented by U.S. Foods and is set for July 26th through August 1st. It also benefits Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit organization with a mission of providing emergency relief to food service workers through financial assistance and a network of resources.

Three-course menus are offered at $15, $30 or $40 from locally owned and operated restaurants. These prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks.

This week allows the community to experience Columbus’ culinary specialties at lower rates and local restaurants to develop a menu that features their most popular dishes.

Participating restaurants include; Epic Restaurant, Caffe Amici, 11th and Bay Southern Table, The Food Mill, The Lost, Salt Cellar, Mabella Italian Steakhouse, Parker’s Pantry, Hudson’s At Main Street, Wicked Hen, Stock Market, B. Merrell’s, Treviolo, Mark’s City Grill, Hunter’s Pub, Smoke Bourbon and BBQ, Frank’s Alley, Warehouse 9, Italian Soul, AC Hotel Lounge, Vertigo, Black Cow and Ice Queen.

It is recommended that those wishing to attend call the restaurant and ask about reservations.

