COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Parks and Recreation will host Spooktacular 2023 at Lakebottom Park on Saturday, October 21.

Holli Browder, the director of Columbus Parks and Rec, stopped by WRBL to speak more about the event.

It will be held from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. at Lakebottom Park, near 17th Street and 18th Ave. and Cherokee Ave.

According to Browder, this is the 20th year Columbus Parks and Rec has hosted the event.

Candy, food, games, trick or treating, inflatables, and face painting will be featured.