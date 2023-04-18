COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)—The United States Army Infantry is ready to celebrate its upcoming 248th birthday. While the event is still a few months away on June 14, 2023, the National Infantry Museum in Columbus, Georgia announced the 2023 Infantry Birthday Ball in a series of press releases about upcoming museum events.

The evening event will take place at the Infantry Museum on Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. and include a dinner, Infantry Punch Ceremony, guest speaker, birthday cake cutting and dancing, according to the press release.

A flyer included in the release states Military members and their spouses can purchase tickets for $60 each, but civilian tickets are $85 per person.

The flyer also details that servicemembers are required to forego headwear like Stetsons and berets for the evening event but are required to wear Dress Mess attire. Those servicemembers without this uniform are asked to wear Dress Blues or Pink and Greens.

For civilians in attendance, dress code is formal wear or black tie and evening dresses, according to the press release.

The National Infantry Museum is at 1775 Legacy Way and regular hours are Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those interested in attending can RSVP at www.infantryassn.org/2023infantryball/.

Parties interested in sponsoring the event are asked to contact operations@infantryassn.org or call (706)323-2560.