25 late military members added to the Global War on Terrorism Memorial at the NIM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Tuesday, the National Infantry Museum expanded its memorial honoring military men and women who fought the good fight and died combating terrorism overseas. The Global War on Terrorism Memorial now holds 25 more names of soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen who passed away on foreign soil in 2017 and so far in 2018.

Stone workers spent the day engraving the military members' memories onto the black granite slabs already bearing more than 6,000 names.

"I look at the moments I have with my family and I understand the sacrifice these soldiers made to allow me and others to spend time with their families," says Sergeant First Class Fredrick Myers.

SFC. Myers now works at the NIM and rushed down to the memorial from his office when he heard one of the soldiers he served with in Afghanistan, Jonathan Dunbar, would be one of the late soldiers immortalized in stone.

"He was the kind of soldier who would do anything for his family. He was also the kind of guy, if you were in a situation, he would be up at 2 a.m. to come get you," SFC. Myers remembers. "When I got the news about Jonathan being killed, it caught be off guard,total surprise, and I still feel it to this day."

He says he came out to Tuesday's engraving to honor Dunbar, all his fellow service men and women, their sacrifices, and also to take photos for Dunbar's family.

"I just wanna say I love him and I miss him," SFC. Myers tells News 3's Mikhaela Singleton.

NIM Director of Communications Cyndy Cerbin says it is the museum's goal to ensure all sacrifices made for freedom are remembered.

"When I see how important it is to these families, it makes every bit of work worthwhile. When they come into this museum, they rarely leave without tears in their eyes, because they see that we have indeed honored their loved one," Cerbin says.

There will be an official dedication ceremony Saturday, September 8 when family and friends will be invited to view the new additions to the memorial.