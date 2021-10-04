$2,500 reward being offered for arrest in 2020 Phenix City murder

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A $2,500 reward is being offering for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a 2020 murder in Phenix City.

According to officials, on Oct. 17, 2020, Lamar Whittaker was shot and killed while he was helping a stranded motorist in the area of 10th Avenue South and 4th Place South in Phenix City.

Police say they do not believe Whittaker was the intended target in the shooting.

Whittaker, also known as Dontaye, left behind a son and extended sports family, according to officials.

If you have any information about this case, call Phenix City Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.