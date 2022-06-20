TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the second victim of a drowning on West Point Lake on June 11, 2022 has died.

Sergeant Stewart Smith said Stephanie Walker, age 49, passed away at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center on Friday, June 17, 2022.

When deputies arrived, they found Walker unresponsive and not breathing. Deputies immediately began life saving measures and she was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center.

Walker had been in the hospital’s ICU since the tragic incident and never recovered, according to Smith.

Smith also corrected Walker’s age to 49. Initially, officials reported Walker was 40-years-old.

On June 11, 2022, Walker’s granddaughter, Makayla “Kayla” Prather, 13, was pronounced dead at the scene after her body was recovered following an hours long search of the lake.