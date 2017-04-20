3 AU softball players arrested on marijuana charges; suspended indefinitely

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police confirm 22-year-old Hayley Fagan, 19-year-old Makayla Martin and 19-year-old Brittany Maresette were arrested around 12:47 Thursday morning for possession of marijuana 2nd degree and drug paraphernalia.

The police report states the arrests happened at a residence along East Samford Avenue. All three are scheduled to be in court in August.

Auburn police will not confirm the three women are players on the Auburn University softball team. However, a News 3 search of the AU Softball roster confirms their names and photographs.

The Auburn Athletics Department confirms all three players have been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.