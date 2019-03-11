3 men arrested in Meriwether Co. undercover narcotics investigation

Three individuals are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed the sale and distribution of narcotics.

Mutliple agencies executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Griffin Highway in Gay, Georgia back on February 27, 2019.

The search warrant execution resulted in three arrest and the seizure of a large amount of narcotics with an estimated street value in excess of $500,000.00 dollars. Law enforcement seized 6.83 lbs. of Methamphetamine, 8.03 ounces of Crack Cocaine, 6.21 ounces of Powder Cocaine, 1.06 ounces of Heroin, Ecstasy/MDMA 200 plus pills, Oxycodone 11 pills, and 8.29 pounds of Marijuana. Three firearms were also seized.

The following subjects were arrested in connection with the seizures and were charged with the following offenses.

Bennie Sheldon Pope – 55 years of age of Gay Georgia. Charged with the offenses of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (Felony), Trafficking Methamphetamine (Felony), Trafficking Crack Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony).

Dontavious Jaquez Ferrell – 28 years of age of Gay, Georgia. Charged with the offenses of Trafficking Methamphetamine (Felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony), Possession of a Schedule (IV) Drug {Oxycodone} (Felony), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony), Trafficking Ecstasy/MDMA (Felony), Trafficking Crack Cocaine (Felony), Trafficking Cocaine (Felony), Trafficking Heroin (Felony). Ferrell also has an additional charge for a Parole Violation Warrant.

Terrance Quintez Pope – 33 years of age of Jonesboro Georgia. Charged with the offenses of Trafficking Methamphetamine (Felony), Trafficking Ecstasy (Felony), Trafficking Crack Cocaine (Felony), Trafficking Cocaine (Felony), Trafficking Heroin (Felony), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (Felony), Possession of a Schedule (IV) Drug {Oxycodone}, Obstructing an Officer (Misdemeanor). Terrance Pope has an additional charge for a Parole Violation Warrant.



All three subjects are being held in the Meriwether County Jail without bond.

Agencies involved in the undercover operation are the Meriwether County Sheriff Office Narcotics Division, Patrol Deputies and Investigators along with the Spaulding County Sheriff Office SRT, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, West Metro Narcotics Task Force South Team, Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, Georgia State Patrol, and Department of Natural Resources, executed search warrants in the 3000 block of Griffin Highway in Gay, Georgia.