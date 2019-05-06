3 men arrested in multi-state operation targeting sexual offenders

TALLAPOOSA CO., (WRBL) - Three men were arrested in Tallapoosa County, Ala. after a four month operation and three days of investigative actions across multiple states culminated in the arrest of over 82 individuals as part of Operation Southern Impact III.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department, with members of the State Internet Crimes Against Children's Task Force, Jackson's Gap Police and Camp Hill Police, arrested Jamie Ryan Haggerty, 41, Jaric Reyde Johnson, 18, and John Mark Stough, 51 for crimes related to multiple offenses.

Offenses that warranted further arrests included "undercover operations, arrests and sex offender compliance verificastion visits in eight states," including Alabama and Georgia, according to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff.

Haggerty was arrested for charges of Possession/Distribution of Child Pornography in Whilrwind Road, Jacksons Gap, Ala. and placed in the Tallapoosa County Jail before being released on a $30,000 bond.

Johnson was arrested for charges of Electronic Solicitation of a Child and placed at Tallapoosa County, before relase on a $10,000 bond after his arrest in Alexander City, Ala.

Stough was released on a $2,000 bond following his arrest for Marijuana 2nd degree and placement in Tallapoosa County Jail.

"A total of 24 pieces of evidecne was seized for examination," as a result of the multi-state/multi-agency operation, which led to the arrests of more than 82 individuals.