 

3,200 without power in Opelika, 780 without power in Auburn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Power Services reports 3,297 customers without power across Opelika. 

Currently weather conditions are preventing workers from repairing power lines damaged in the storm. However as soon weather condition are safe enough, officials say workers will begin work to restore power.

Damage included a broken power pole on Oak Bowery north of Morris Avenue with two circuits damaged. The damage has left the majority of North Opelika without power. 

There are also smaller areas without power.

Officials with Opelika Power Services say crews will work throughout the night to safely and quickly to restore power to all customers.

In Auburn, Alabama Power is reporting 780 customers are without power in the Farmville Road area. Damage includes downed power lines and three broken power poles in the Terrace Acres area. Crews are on both scenes, but it will take some time for power to be restored.

Auburn also has localized flooding with more expected.

