370 citations issued during Muscogee County distracted driving detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A total of 370 traffic citations were issued in Muscogee County earlier this week during a multi-agency distracted driving detail.

The Columbus Police Department, Georgia Highway Patrol, and the Georgia Office of Highway Safety all took part in the detail on Wednesday. Police officers were out looking for traffic offenders from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Officials say the operation was conducted in several areas across Columbus. Veterans Parkway at 13th Street, Veterans Parkway at Manchester Expressway, Victory Drive at Benning Drive, and Macon Road at Cross Country were all areas targeted by officers.

Breakdown of the 370 Citations issued:

108 – Distracted driving

76 – No seatbelt

12 – No License plate

8 – No proof of insurance

136 – Miscellaneous traffic citations

Officials say Wednesday’s detail was one of several details that will be conducted in December.

According to officials, the hope is that the details will reduce accidents, injuries, and property damage during the holiday season.

Officials are encouraging everyone to drive safely. They are asking that people avoid driving under he influence, avoid distracted driving, wear seatbelts, and be sure that children are in appropriate child safety seats.