 

370 citations issued during Muscogee County distracted driving detail

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A total of 370 traffic citations were issued in Muscogee County earlier this week during a multi-agency distracted driving detail.

The Columbus Police Department, Georgia Highway Patrol, and the Georgia Office of Highway Safety all took part in the detail on Wednesday. Police officers were out looking for traffic offenders from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Officials say the operation was conducted in several areas across Columbus. Veterans Parkway at 13th Street, Veterans Parkway at Manchester Expressway, Victory Drive at Benning Drive, and Macon Road at Cross Country were all areas targeted by officers.

Breakdown of the 370 Citations issued:

  • 108 – Distracted driving
  • 76 – No seatbelt
  • 12 – No License plate
  • 8 – No proof of insurance
  • 136 – Miscellaneous traffic citations

Officials say Wednesday’s detail was one of several details that will be conducted in December.

According to officials, the hope is that the details will reduce accidents, injuries, and property damage during the holiday season.

Officials are encouraging everyone to drive safely. They are asking that people avoid driving under he influence, avoid distracted driving, wear seatbelts, and be sure that children are in appropriate child safety seats.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

68° / 50°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 68° 50°

Saturday

72° / 56°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 72° 56°

Sunday

71° / 55°
Showers
Showers 50% 71° 55°

Monday

59° / 42°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 60% 59° 42°

Tuesday

57° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 57° 45°

Wednesday

55° / 32°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 55° 32°

Thursday

55° / 30°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 55° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°

52°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

55°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

62°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

65°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

8 PM
Few Showers
30%
65°

64°

9 PM
Few Showers
30%
64°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories