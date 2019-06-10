3rd Annual Rivercity Soap Box Derby

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The third annual River City Soap Box Derby took place today in Lake Bottom Park. Racers spent about four weeks preparing to race in the event.

There were 18 racers as young as seven years old. The derby was sponsored by "Let's Grow Steamx". S.T.E.A.M stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. Students used skills in each of those areas to build their cars for the race.

Mayor Skip Henderson says to have something like this held in Columbus shows that our future is in good hands with the next generation.

"The thing to me that's so exciting is that we live with a remote control to our lives in our hands. When you look around, these kids aren't on the phone, they're using their brains, but they're also using their hands. They're learning real-world skills that will carry them through life. They're all winners," Mayor Henderson said.

There were two separate races. One was for the local kids, who were more experienced racers and the other was the qualifying race for First Place.

The winner received a chance to travel to Akron, Ohio to compete in a National Soapbox Derby.