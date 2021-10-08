3rd arrest made in double murder from June at Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a double murder that happened in June at Wilson Apartments.

According to police, Roderick Glanton was arrested on an outstanding warrant for two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Jesse Ransom, 17 and Saiveon Pugh, 18.

Police say both Ransom and Pugh were shot at Wilson Apartments, located at 3400 of 8th Avenue on June 14, 2021. Ransom died at the scene, while Pugh was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Glanton is being charged with two counts of Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Glanton is the third suspect arrested in the case. Police have also arrested Homer Upshaw, age 26, and Terrance Upshaw, age 29, in connection to the deadly shooting.

Glanton is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Oct. 11, 2021.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377 or email ktuggle@columbusga.org.