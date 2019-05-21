4th annual Kids Summer Cupboard campaign to kick-off May 29th

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, GA - News 3's 4th annual Kids Summer Cupboard campaign will kick-off on Wednesday, May 29th benefitting the Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

News 3 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald with host a food drive from 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. EDT at the McDonald's located at 3315 Macon Rd, in Columbus.

We'll be accepting your donations of canned and other non-perishable food which will be utilized for the food bank's summer feeding programs.

Here is a list of some of the best items you can donate:

• Peanut Butter

• Jelly or Jam

• Tuna Fish

• Canned Fruit

• Canned Vegetables

• Canned Meats

• Dry/Powdered Milk

• Evaporated Milk

• Pasta

• Canned Soup

• Rice

• Crackers

• Cereal

• Oatmeal

• Dry or Canned Beans

• Macaroni & Cheese

Please avoid glass containers.

Here are some childhood hunger facts:

• Feeding the Valley's 14 county service area has a population of 435,000. Of those people, approximately 80,000 are considered food insecure, meaning they can't be certain where their next nutritious meal will come from. 30,000 of them are under the age of 18.

• One in five children in Georgia are considered food insecure.

• This summer, Feeding the Valley is expanding its Kids Cafe program from 28 sites to 43, in order to address the issue of childhood hunger during the months when school is out and many children do not have access to free or reduce breakfast and lunch programs.

The Kids Summer Cupboard campaign is sponsored by Daniel Appliance and the kickoff food drive is sponsored by the Columbus Heath Department.

Check back with wrbl.com for a complete schedule of future Kids Summer Cupboard food drives.