4th Suspect in Pizza Hut murder case makes appearance in Recorder’s Court

A man accused in a murder at a Columbus Pizza Hut parking lot appeared in Recorder’s Court this morning.

27-year old Johnathan Swift made his first court apperance in connection with the Brandon Denson murder case. Swift faces charges of armed robbery and murder. Prosecutors argued there are witness statements from co-defendants that implicate Swift. They added that phone records indicate that Swift was at the location at the time of the murder. Swift’s attorney, Michael Eddings, told the court there are no finger prints or survelliance footage that connect

his client to the scene.

“There’s no evidence that supports that he was the owner of the phone and he was actually with that phone that the police was able to identify as being on the scene,” Michael Eddings, Defense Attorney.

Swift is the 4th suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Branden Denson. The case was bound over to Superior Court.