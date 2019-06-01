5-year-old passes away after being pulled unconscious from swimming pool on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - A five-year-old girl who was pulled unconscious from a North Columbus apartment complex swimming pool on Tuesday, has died. She was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m.
She was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus on Tuesday. She was then transported to Egleston's Children's Hospital in Atlanta on Wednesday, says Muscogee County Buddy Bryan.
