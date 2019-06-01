Local News

5-year-old passes away after being pulled unconscious from swimming pool on Tuesday

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 03:00 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 03:07 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - A five-year-old girl who was pulled unconscious from a North Columbus apartment complex swimming pool on Tuesday, has died. She was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m.

She was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus on Tuesday. She was then transported to Egleston's Children's Hospital in Atlanta on Wednesday, says Muscogee County Buddy Bryan. 

