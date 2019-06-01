5-year-old passes away after being pulled unconscious from swimming pool on Tuesday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - A five-year-old girl who was pulled unconscious from a North Columbus apartment complex swimming pool on Tuesday, has died. She was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m.

She was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus on Tuesday. She was then transported to Egleston's Children's Hospital in Atlanta on Wednesday, says Muscogee County Buddy Bryan.