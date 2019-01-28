5 years after ‘snow jam,’ storm takes aim at Super Bowl city

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2014 file photo, taken with a fisheye lens looking south toward downtown Atlanta, the ice-covered interstate system shows the remnants of a winter snow storm, in Atlanta. The National Weather Service projects that up to an inch (2.5 centimeters) of snow is possible Tuesday in Atlanta, with up to […]

ATLANTA (AP) – Five years after cars, trucks and school buses became marooned on Atlanta freeways in what became known as “snow jam,” another winter storm is bearing down on the city – just as thousands of fans begin pouring into town for Super Bowl 53.
  
A winter storm watch goes into effect at 4 a.m. Tuesday for Atlanta, a city known for its ability to grind to a halt even in relatively light snowfalls.
  
The National Weather Service projects that up to an inch (2.5 centimeters) of snow is possible Tuesday in Atlanta, with up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) in far northern suburbs. Forecasters warn of the possibility of ice-glazed roads and highways.
  
Sunday’s Super Bowl will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has a roof. But forecasters say roads could be treacherous Tuesday.

