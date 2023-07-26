AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — After beating cancer twice, this Auburn woman will ride 240 miles across three days in support of cancer research. Susan Glisson was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997, followed by a reoccurrence in 2015 which caused her to undergo a double mastectomy.

In September of this year, Glisson will join a cohort of Bristol Meyers Squibb employees on the seventh leg of their annual Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer fundraising ride from St. Louis, Missouri to Indianapolis. She heard about applications for the ride through the company over the years and decided to apply for the 2023 ride.

“For the last several years, I’ve thought ‘I need to apply, I need to apply,’ and finally I just said, ‘Listen, you’re getting older and in worse shape and so you need to apply,’” said Glisson, who currently works as a pharmaceutical sales representative at Bristol Meyers Squibb, “because this is something that is very important to myself, but then also others.”

According to Glisson, training for the leg of the ride which she will complete with 12 Bristol Meyers Squibb teammates has been no easy feat. One of the biggest challenges is learning to perform with a body that no longer moves the way it used to.

“It’s been challenging because I don’t have upper body strength that I used to have, and my body is a lot different than it was when I was an athlete,” said Glisson, who used to cycle, swim and play softball before her cancer diagnosis. She explained that both her strength and stamina have had long-term impacts from cancer treatment.

To prepare for her leg of the ride, which will occur on Sept. 25 through 27, Glisson works with coaches who give daily training plans.

On weekdays, Glisson rides for one to two hours per day, working around her full-time job. Weekends are dedicated to longer rides. Last weekend, Glisson rode 65 miles in roughly six hours.

Glisson said, “The weekends are taken up by cycling, but it’s worth it because I’m constantly reminded through every moment of pain that I’m going through that I’ve been through worse pain than this, and this is going to make a difference in patients’ lives.”

Having completed an Ironman 17 years ago, Glisson is not a stranger to endurance races. However, this is her first time doing the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride, and she isn’t the same athletically as she was in her Ironman days.

Learning how to fuel properly for her race has been key. Glisson revealed she keeps a number of hydration and snack sources on rides and makes sure to eat filling, nutritious meals daily. Carbs, protein and electrolytes are her current priority.

“I’m taking my life and my body back and reminding myself and cancer that, ‘you can have a blip in time of my life, but it’s not going to be forever,’” said Glisson.

Ahead of the ride, Glisson and her 12 teammates will travel by plane to St. Louis, where organizers will get them situated with bikes on location. Glisson and her teammates are responsible for traveling with their own riding gear, which includes special pink Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer jerseys.

All of the proceeds generated from the ride will go to the V Foundation, which will put 100% of the money toward cancer research and programs across the nation. Since 2014, the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride has raised $11.3 million for cancer research. The total ride is nearly 3,000 miles, from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Lawrenceville, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.cancerbikeride.org.