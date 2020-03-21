555 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, 20 deaths

(WRBL) – As of Saturday evening there are now 555 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. So far 20 deaths have been reported as a result of the virus.

An updated list was released Saturday at 7:00 p.m. by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Muscogee County is reporting 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Troup County now has 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Sumter County has 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Randolph County has 1 confirmed case of COVID-19.

One of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Muscogee County was treated at at Fort Benning’s Martin Army Community Hospital before being transferred to St. Francis Emory in Columbus.

There were at least 79 people screened at the drive-through test sites in Columbus through Friday. No testing is being done over the weekend.

There is no COVID-19 screening taking place this weekend at the drive-through sites in Columbus.

As Columbus deals with just one confirmed case of COVID-19, Albany is battling a high number of cases that is taxing the city’s healthcare system.

The Phoebe healthcare system is reporting five deaths and 83 confirmed positive test results, according to information released early Saturday afternoon.