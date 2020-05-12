6 churches team up for food giveaway Saturday, May 16

A community food giveaway is planned for Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Columbus.

The giveaway is a joint effort between 6 churches: St. James AME, Greater St. Mark AME, First African Baptist, Greater Beulah Baptist, Friendship Missionary Baptist, and Fourth Street Missionary Baptist.

The event will be held at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist church located at 222 W. 5th Street in Columbus. It begins at 11: a.m. and ends at 1:00 p.m.

Pastor Johnny H. Flakes, III of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist church tells News Three this was a collective effort to meet the needs of the community during these times.

“We are sensitive to the needs here in our community. People might say worship stops, but ministry doesn’t,” said Pastor Johnny H. Flakes, III.