6 jumbo corndog lengths apart: The Spring Fling returns with new COVID rules

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The smell of cotton candy , pop corn, and freshly squeezed lemonade is in the air. The Spring Fling has made its way into town, and they’re not letting COVID-19 stop them this year.

Every year the James H. Drew Exposition group organizes events like The Spring Fling in cities all over the southeast. Exposition manager James Graybeal said when the pandemic hit, it took a big toll of their business.

“We planned to have a lot of events last year,” said Graybeal, “…just about all of them got canceled. I think we worked about 10 days the whole year.”

With the state of Georgia slowly opening back up, Graybeal saw this as an opportunity to bring some light-hearted fun to Columbus.

“I think people have been pinned up in their homes for so long they’re ready to get out. They’re eager to and be able to do something, I think in the past two to three months even it seems like COVID is on this downswing and hopefully well be able to get back to some kind of norm.”

The Spring Fling has setup their rides and carnival food right across from the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Civic Center. Even though this is an outdoor event, The Spring Fling plans to follow CDC guidelines.

Signage is located throughout the entire event reminding guests to wear their mask and asking guests to keep 6 jumbo footlong corndogs lengths apart (6ft). Rides are also being sanitized with a fogger, the fogger keeps the rides sanitized for three days but ride operators are sanitizing the rides every two days to ensure cleanliness.

Graybeal told News 3 he enjoys riding almost every ride out here.

“All of them are my favorite, I’m getting a little bit older so I’m a little slower. We’ve got some high speed, high thrill rides for people your age,” Graybeal said, “every once in a while my granddaughter will come and I’ll ride a few rides with her.”

The Spring Fling will be in town for the next 10 days, making their last day Apr 11., the ticket booth opens tonight at 6:00 p.m.