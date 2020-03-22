620 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, 25 deaths confirmed as of Sunday March 22 at 7:00 p.m.

(WRBL) – There are now 620 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Georgia as of Sunday, March 22.

There are now 25 reported deaths in Georgia as a result of the virus.

The number is up from noon Sunday, when 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, along with 23 deaths.

The list was updated at 7:00 p.m. Sunday by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Muscogee County stands at 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Troup County now has 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Sumter County has 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Randolph County has 1 confirmed case of COVID-19.

One of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Muscogee County was treated at at Fort Benning’s Martin Army Community Hospital before being transferred to St. Francis Emory in Columbus.

There were at least 79 people screened at the drive-through test sites in Columbus through Friday. No testing is being done over the weekend.

Fulton County has the most reported cases in Georgia. There are 111 case up from 108. By comparison, Dougherty County saw its confirmed cases increase to 52 from 48. Dougherty County, which is Albany, has a population of about 90,000, 10 times smaller than Fulton County, which is Atlanta.