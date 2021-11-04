66 years since opening, one local middle school set to house classes in new $33 million dollar facility

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – School officials gathered in Harris County for a ribbon-cutting at the county’s brand new middle school. The facility is the Harris County School District’s first new construction since 2010. The current middle school has been hosting classes since 1955.

Since breaking ground in March 2020, school board members, principals and teachers were able to walk the halls of the brand new Harris County Carver Middle School following the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday evening.

Starting, Jan. 6, 2022 students of Harris County Carver Middle School will start off the new year walking the halls of a brand new school. With 61 classrooms and four tech and business labs. The facility can hold 1,000 students. There are currently 850 students enrolled at Harris County Carver Middle School, which allows room for growth.

Principal Melissa Hayes has worked in the Harris County School System for 27 years and says joy is an understatement.

“I want our parents and our community members to know how much we appreciate the opportunity to serve students in this grand facility.”

The land this new school sits on holds sentimental value to Hayes. As she has memories, growing up on the land the school was built on.

“As a little girl, my grandfather worked the farmland that is currently this campus and the high school campus, and part of our chores, would be to go out with him and pick the berries … but to come back to this land and serve the community, means the world to me,” said Hayes.

With interactive technology panels in each classroom, a drama room with a full performance stage, an indoor basketball court with six nets, and an agricultural lab; Hayes says the new facility is all about opportunity, “the opportunities that our teachers strive to give to our students every day, is amazing, so to give them an opportunity to do that, in this facility, is just the best.”

Hayes says, she is proud of what it means to be a member of the Harris County community, and wants students in the Harris County School District to be learning more than just grade level standards.

She says, “learning never stops. While we are teaching the books from page one to infinite, we also have a responsibility of helping our students to grow and become productive citizens of this great nation.”

The current middle school has been hosting classes since 1955 and is where Principal Hayes graduated high school. The Harris County School District is proud of the 33-million-dollar project and can’t wait to get the students in there.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 will be the first day of classes in the brand new Harris County Carver Middle School.