(WRBL) – There are thousands of reported power outages in Columbus.

Around 6,300 people have lost power near Pierce Chapel Road and surrounding areas including Flatrock Road.

170 outages are being reported off of Macon Road near Cargo Drive.

Around 100 outages are being reported near Hamilton Road and near Warm Springs Road and Manchester Express Way.

A few dozen outages are being reported in the Ellerslie, Waverly Hall, and Midland areas.