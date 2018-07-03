6th annual Freedom Fest at the NIM

Celebrate Independence Day at the National Infantry Museum.

The museum is hosting the 6th annual Freedom Fest on Wednesday. The Independence Day celebration combines American history with fun for all ages.

The festival has a focus on American and military history. War re-enactors will fire cannons each hour and historians will share stories of the past. Tanks and other military vehicles will be on hand, and special demonstration from the Silver Wings Parachute Team will take place at Inhouye Field.

The festival is set to include games and food vendors outside for visitors to enjoy items including funnel cake and barbeque. If you need to get out of the heat, the Fife and Drum restaurant and Rally Point Canteen concessions will be open inside the museum.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.