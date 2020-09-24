7 vie to fill remainder of John Lewis’ congressional term

ATLANTA (AP) – Five Democrats, an independent and a Libertarian will square off in a special election in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District.

The winner will fill the vacancy left by the death of civil rights leader John Lewis in July after 34 years in Congress.

If no one wins a majority Tuesday, the runoff will be Dec. 1. Lewis’ successor will serve only until the current Congress ends in January.

None of Tuesday’s candidates are contesting the November general election.

Democrats include former Morehouse College president Robert Franklin, retiring state Rep. “Able” Mable Thomas, former state Rep. Keisha Waites, former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall and Barrington Martin II.

Also running are independent Steven Muhammad and Libertarian Chase Oliver.

