COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Following eleven weeks of lessons taught by Columbus Police Cpl. Moody, dozens of students at Gentian Elementary graduated the DARE program on Thursday.

According to Moody, 75 fifth graders from three classes received certificates recognizing their working the program, which included writing a DARE essay.

Five winners will be able to attend a DARE trip in the Spring before school lets out for summer, according to Moody. They also each received “trooper” police hats and a DARE bag filled with DARE stuff.

