COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus City Council passed the annual crime prevention grants during Tuesday’s meeting.

The grants totaling $750,000 were spread out among 44 agencies in the city.

A group of city councilors led by Charmaine Crabb attempted to delay the disbursement of funds. That effort failed when the vote was inconclusive.

Most of the grants go to groups like the Boys and Girls Clubs, Big Brother that have programs aimed at at-risk children.

Mayor Skip Henderson began calling for votes on each individual grant rather than approving them as a group which has been the practice in the past. After one passed, a motion was made to approve all of the grants and it passed.

Crabb took exception to having to vote agency by agency. Here’s what she said.

“There were checks and balances put in order for us – this body – not to do exactly what we are being forced to do right this minute,” Crabb said.

Henderson said he and the council had three options – vote to delay, vote to pass or take up the grants one by one.

Here is what Crime Prevention Board Chairman Danny Arencibia had to say after the vote.

“Some of these people in the community are using their own private funds waiting for this grant money to continue,” Arencibia said. “And the one most important thing about crime prevention that wasn’t even said in there is that everybody wants to focus on crime after it’s been committed. How about we talk about everything that takes to get to that point?”

You can take a look at the 44 agencies receiving the funds below:

CRIME PREVENTION GRANTS

“180 Degree Project – $10,000

Better Work – $20,000

Big Brother – $10,000

Boys and Girls Club – $10,000

Boyz 2 Men – $25,000

Building Wellness – $15,000

Children 1st – $10,000

Clement Arts – $15,000

Columbus Community Center – $30,000

Columbus Community Orchestra – $5,000

Columbus Dream Center – $20,000

Columbus Museum – $10,000

Columbus Scholars – $10,000

CORTA – $20,000

Columbus Symphony Orchestra – $5,000

Columbus Technical College – $35,000

East Carver Heights – $20,000

Emmanuel Preparatory – $5,000

Flourishing Ladies – $35,000

Focus Program – $30,000

Girls Inc. – $10,000

Hope Harbour – $15,000

Legitimation Station – $15,000

Life Bridge – $20,000

Literacy Alliance – $20,000

Micah’s Promise – $20,000

NFOAAY – $20,000

Omega Lambda – $25,000

Open Door – $15,000

Overflow – $15,000

Protégé Project – $10,000

REACH Project – $15,000

Right from the Start – $15,000

Second Chance – $50,000

Service for Humanity – $10,000

STEAM Expo – $10,000

STEAM Project – $10,000

Teen Advisors – $10,000

Truth Springs – $25,000

Turn Around Columbus – $25,000

Whole Person – $10,000

Wright Fitness – $10,000

YMCA – $10,000

Young Life – $15,000“

You can read the entire city council agenda at this link.