COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus City Council passed the annual crime prevention grants during Tuesday’s meeting.
The grants totaling $750,000 were spread out among 44 agencies in the city.
A group of city councilors led by Charmaine Crabb attempted to delay the disbursement of funds. That effort failed when the vote was inconclusive.
Most of the grants go to groups like the Boys and Girls Clubs, Big Brother that have programs aimed at at-risk children.
Mayor Skip Henderson began calling for votes on each individual grant rather than approving them as a group which has been the practice in the past. After one passed, a motion was made to approve all of the grants and it passed.
Crabb took exception to having to vote agency by agency. Here’s what she said.
“There were checks and balances put in order for us – this body – not to do exactly what we are being forced to do right this minute,” Crabb said.
Henderson said he and the council had three options – vote to delay, vote to pass or take up the grants one by one.
Here is what Crime Prevention Board Chairman Danny Arencibia had to say after the vote.
“Some of these people in the community are using their own private funds waiting for this grant money to continue,” Arencibia said. “And the one most important thing about crime prevention that wasn’t even said in there is that everybody wants to focus on crime after it’s been committed. How about we talk about everything that takes to get to that point?”
You can take a look at the 44 agencies receiving the funds below:
CRIME PREVENTION GRANTS
- “180 Degree Project –$10,000
- Better Work – $20,000
- Big Brother – $10,000
- Boys and Girls Club –$10,000
- Boyz 2 Men –$25,000
- Building Wellness – $15,000
- Children 1st – $10,000
- Clement Arts – $15,000
- Columbus Community Center – $30,000
- Columbus Community Orchestra – $5,000
- Columbus Dream Center – $20,000
- Columbus Museum – $10,000
- Columbus Scholars – $10,000
- CORTA – $20,000
- Columbus Symphony Orchestra – $5,000
- Columbus Technical College – $35,000
- East Carver Heights – $20,000
- Emmanuel Preparatory – $5,000
- Flourishing Ladies – $35,000
- Focus Program – $30,000
- Girls Inc. – $10,000
- Hope Harbour – $15,000
- Legitimation Station – $15,000
- Life Bridge – $20,000
- Literacy Alliance – $20,000
- Micah’s Promise – $20,000
- NFOAAY – $20,000
- Omega Lambda – $25,000
- Open Door – $15,000
- Overflow – $15,000
- Protégé Project – $10,000
- REACH Project – $15,000
- Right from the Start – $15,000
- Second Chance – $50,000
- Service for Humanity – $10,000
- STEAM Expo – $10,000
- STEAM Project – $10,000
- Teen Advisors – $10,000
- Truth Springs – $25,000
- Turn Around Columbus – $25,000
- Whole Person – $10,000
- Wright Fitness – $10,000
- YMCA – $10,000
- Young Life – $15,000“
You can read the entire city council agenda at this link.