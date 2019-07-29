78-year old Richard Wilkinson missing, heading to Americus

The Columbus Police Department has put out a BOLO while searching for local 78-year-old Richard Wilkinson.

Wilkinson was reportedly on his way to Americus, Ga. on Thursday but never arrived at his destination. According to police, Wilkinson “suffers from five types of cancer and wears a colostomy bag.” He was driving from Columbus in a 2019 Kia Sorento with a Florida state tag “047WI”

Police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Americus Police Department’s Lt. Green at 229-924-3677 or call CPD at 911.

The CPD Special Victims Unit can be contacted a t706-653-3449