88-year-old celebrates birthday catching softballs
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - A Columbus man celebrated eight-plus decades on earth today.. but he did so in an unusual fashion. You're about to meet a man can do A LOT at his age. Meet Eric Lynch.
"I can do all things through Christ who gives me the strength and that's why I'm out here today," Eric Lynch said. He turned 88 today.
Most 88-year-olds are at home at this time of night, but not Lynch. On Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m., he's catching softballs during a Columbus Senior Softball League game.
When asked if there was anything special he did to live a long life?
"Eat the right foods, exercise and thank the good Lord," he said.
Roger Miller, Player Coordinator for the league says "It's very inspirational that someone of that age can stay in that physical condition for as long as he has. He just an inspiration to all of us and he's a really nice guy.. you just can say enough good about Eric."
The 88-year-old plays catcher the whole game. He started playing in the league 15 years ago.
He wears a knee brace "just in case my knee gives out... but after 15 years it hasn't."
And even though he's last in the lineup, he still gives it all he has.
"Eric gets on base more often than he does not. He's still a very good hitter and he just carries his weight," Miller said. "We're just little boys in old bodies."
