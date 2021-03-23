$9 Million water and sewer ordinance for Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An ordinance has been authorized for the issuance of Phenix City’s $9 million subordinated water and sewer system revenue.

The City of Phenix City has done thorough research on its water system and wants to make sure everything is kept up to date. Mayor Eddie Lowe believes the city must be mindful of its infrastructure.

“One of the major things that any community or city has to be mindful of is making sure that the infrastructure that supplies our water and our sewer is very well taken care of,” Lowe said.

Phenix City’s water is supplied by the Chattahoochee River. The water that is being taken out of the river must be thoroughly cleaned in order for citizens to use it. Once citizens are done using the water for their everyday use, it must be cleaned again before being put back into the Chattahoochee River.

“The water that we take out, it has to go back into the Chattahoochee River cleaner than when we took it out. And that’s a good thing, that’s a very good thing because we’re talking about the community, we’re talking about people and we don’t take that lightly,” Lowe said.

The maintenance for the water and sewer system is $9 million. The Mayor says that this is a good rate for what needs to be done. He wants to be proactive and make sure everything is done the right way so it won’t cost more money in the future.

Lowe continued by saying if the infrastructure is not properly maintained, it can be very harmful for a community.

“We just want to be proactive in this, and make sure that we are keeping our eyes on the infrastructure, and that we are doing things to protect and clean our water,” Lowe said.

Phenix City has a number of old pipes and infrastructure, which is why they’re being proactive and taking the necessary steps and procedures to sustain the water and sewer system. The city has done studies on its infrastructure to ensure it’s getting the proper amount of maintenance.