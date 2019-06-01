911 dispatcher arrested waives appearance in Recorder's Court

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - A 911 dispatcher who was accused of posting nude photos of a victim to Facebook waived her hearing in Recorder's Court.

Police say 49-year-old Heather Henslee was arrested after complaints of illegally obtaining information.

Investigators determined Henslee used information through the Georgia Crime and National Crime Information Center.

Police say Henslee cannot contact the victim physically nor through social media. Her case is bound over to Superior Court.