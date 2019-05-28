A 65-year old man drowned in the Chattahoochee on Sunday night after his boat took on water

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - A 65-year old man drowned in the Chattahoochee River on Sunday night when his boat began to take on water, just north of the Dillingham Street Bridge, Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.

The man has not yet been identified, pending notification of his next of kin.

Two men were fishing in the water between Dillingham Street Bridge and a section below the Cutbait Rapid, the last rapid on the Chattahoochee Whitewater Course. One man was able to swim to safety on the Georgia side. Unfortunately, the other drowned.

Neither men were wearing a life jacket, Bryan said.

As there was a witness to the incident, the coroner said an autopsy would not be performed.