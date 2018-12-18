A barnyard Christmas

Paula and Colton Sykes’s pet cow, Campbell, has become a Facebook sensation because of her adorable Christmas sweater.

Hundreds of people liked and shared Campbell’s picture on the family’s Facebook page.

The family says they enjoy dressing Campbell up in sweaters and hats. In fact, they even spend extra money to do so.

The family says although they find joy in dressing Campbell, their love for her means much more.

The family has another pet cow named April who is blind. The family says both Campbell and April are glued to one another.