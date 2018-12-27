A business truck crashes into a Columbus church
Columbus (WRBL) - A neighborhood is shaken after waking up to shocking scene.
"We heard something go "bam, bam," so we walked up and he said, "The truck hit the church over there." So I rolled over there to see and I thought he was joking and sure enough it hit the church," says Roy Witterington, Nearby Resident.
Columbus authorities were called to the corner of 2nd Ave and 5th Street at the Fourth Street Baptist Church. On the scene, officials found a driver and his commercial truck stuck under the church awning.
"It was too high and he was going kind of fast and it was just a collision," says Gregory Jones, Nearby Resident.
A substance test was conducted at the scene and officials confirmed there was an illegal narcotic taken by the driver. Witnesses say they are stunned to see this happened because usually commercial vehicles would park in the back.
"I'm just glad everybody is alright and nobody got hurt because it was bad,” says Jones.
Neighbors tell me this church is like a second home to them and this incident is nothing but a huge devastation.
"I walk through here a lot, going back and forth to the bank or when they have some kind of service or something we come over," says Joe Flint, Nearby resident.
Repair efforts are unclear at the moment, but the community believes this will not discourage any of its church members.
"Hopefully they will try to do it sooner because that's where they have the funeral services at when they are unloading the casket,” says Flint.
The name of the driver has not been released yet and the charges he may be facing. Stay with News 3 for updates on this story.
Georgia News
-
Teen accused of slashing student with box cutter at school
A Georgia student is accused of punching another student in the head in a school bathroom and then slashing that student's wrist with a box cutter.Read More »
-
Georgia: Bodies of two teens found in Effingham County
Effingham county residents and people across Georgia are heartbroken after the story of Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr. spread.Read More »
-
Georgia Power proposes some dam decommissions, removals
Our Chattahoochee River will be seeing some changes very soon.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Opelika firefighter discusses his will to survive horrific training explosion
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) - The Opelika firefighter who nearly died in a horrific training accident back in March is speaking about the explosion, his will to survive and how his painful recovery was made possible because of his physical condition.Read More »
-
Former Alabama mayor critical, family called to prison
A former Alabama mayor is said to be in critical condition and his family has been called to a Kentucky federal prison where he's serving 15 years for bribery and public corruption.Read More »
Facebook suspends accounts over Alabama Senate race tactics
A statement from Facebook says the company "recently removed five accounts run by multiple individuals for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook around the Alabama special election.Read More »
