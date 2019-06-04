A century since Senate passed bill that would become the 19th Amendment

One-hundred years ago, the Senate passed what would become the 19th Amendment, giving men and women equal voting rights.

To celebrate — the Library of Congress has a new exhibition. It is named “Shall not be Denied: Women Fight for the Vote.“

The exhibit tells the story of the largest reform movement in American history. It traces the movement from before 1848 until the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920.

It also features handwritten letters, speeches and scrapbooks created by American Suffragists.



The exhibition is on view at the Library of Congress in Washington until September of next year.