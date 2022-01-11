A Columbus thrift store has gotten many unqiue items in the last 13 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- For the past 13 years, local Joey’s Thrift Mall has seen its fair share of unique and eccentric items.

Joey’s Thrift Mall is a local thrift shop where vendors rent a booth to sell items ranging from vintage jewelry to new and used furniture. Assistant Manager Ron Brown said they have over 150 booths in the building.

“We have an assortment of stuff, we have over 150 booths and each vendor brings in stuff to fill their own booth with. It goes from jewelry to crystal and oils and furniture and records, we have several booths selling vinyl, clothes, household goods. Each vendor brings their own things and collectively we have over 150 vendors that bring in stuff collectively,” Brown said.

Even though this isn’t your ordinary thrift store where people donate items, Brown said he still sees unique items on a daily basis.

“We’ve had some vendors that brought in some really unique stuff. We had a couple of violins that were quite old, we’ve had some guitars that were quite old and unique. We had one guitar last week that was shaped like an ax so that was pretty cool. The nice thing about having vendors is everybody goes to their own estate sales or yard sales and finds this stuff, each person has their own unique taste,” Brown said.

The thrift mall generates quite a bit of customers, especially soldiers from Fort Benning.

“We get a lot of people from Fort Benning who are looking for furniture. We’re not really an antique store per se, we do have people coming in trying to find older pieces. Sometimes we have them sometimes we don’t, I think the oldest thing we had was an old pump organ,” Brown said.

Brown is also hoping once the new Butterfly Trail is complete that even more people will stop by.

“I’m hoping that we’ll get some bike traffic off of it because the trial actually ends right here at this store. It’s going to be landscaped nicely, I think it’s going to be good for us,” Brown said.