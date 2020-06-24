A concerned citizen says Columbus police and the community should take more steps to strengthen their relationship

Policy changes in the police force was on the agenda during Columbus city council meeting.

Gabrielle Hall says she’s noticed that there is a huge disconnect with the police department and the community. Hall says she would like to see Columbus police be more hands on.

“If we do not trust them how do we depend on them. Again I have met a lot of police officers who I found that are great people and I have met some people who could be definitely profiled as you know a criminal or a thug. If you really get to sit down and talk with them you’ll know they’re really a good person inside,” Hall said.

For example, outreach events so folks can sit down and have one-on-one conversations with an officer. She says this would help to build trust and strengthen Columbus overall. Police chief Ricky Boren says he agrees and his staff works diligently to do so.

“Over the past couple of years we put together a number of hours that we put into the community for community events outside of regular work with the police department. That time we were at some 5,000 hours that we have done on a yearly basis on programs designated to helping the community,” Boren said.

Hall says she has held events, but she is reaching out to council to help organize events more frequently. Chief Boren says there is always room for improvement. He also says the department will be holding several community events this year.

Mayor Skip Henderson agreed that there needs to be more interaction between the police department and the community. He says due to the shortage of police officers right now, they’re not able to do community policing as often as they would like to.