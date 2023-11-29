COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Interested in catching a movie? Consider making a trip to the Columbus State University (CSU) Bo Bartlett Center instead of the theater. “A Deeper South,” a work by Atlanta-native Pete Candler, will show at 6 p.m. as part of a free event which will include free refreshments.

The movie features a series of short visual stories aimed at showing the essence of the American South and shot during Candler’s road trips across the region. According to the Bo Barlett Center, the film is beautifully haunting and “capture[s] the contradictions of the region.”

While Candler did not originally set out to make a full-length film when he began his Deeper South project, that all changed in 2018. On his website, Candler states after making a 7-minute short film about the town of Fargo, Georgia, he “discovered that incredible stories are everywhere, and that if you simply stop long enough to look and listen, people are eager to tell them.”

In a literal sense, the film’s logo, a red-orange outlined letter “O” is representative of how intersections of importance are demarcated on maps. From an abstract perspective, it encapsulates a broader story created at the intersection of regional cultures, histories and personal experiences, according to the film’s creator.

Another map feature with double meaning featured in Candler’s work: red-colored roads.

“[These are] the blood-red, forgotten backroads of personal, local, and national memory that we need to revisit if we want to understand who we are,” states Candler on his website.

CSU’s showing of “A Deeper South” is part of an ongoing roadshow which allows Candler to bring the film to any neighborhood which requests a showing.

“A Deeper South” is part of a larger collection of work by Candler, whose work is dedicated to capturing the essence of the American South. A book of the same title will be released by The University of South Carolina Press next year.

Candler is also the author of “The Road to Unforgetting: Detours in the American South 1997 – 2022.” Additional written stories and photographs not featured in the “A Deeper South” film can be found on Candler’s website, as well as a trailer for the movie.