A fire destroyed a home on Lee Road 17 yesterday
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) - Late last night, fire crews from the Southwest Lee County Fire Department and the Auburn Fire Division responded to a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of Lee Road 17.
"Fire crews were assisted by East Alabama EMS and Auburn Police," said officials.
"Upon arrival, crews discovered a single-story strucutre fully involved. It took fire crews nearly three hours to completely extinguish the blaze," said officials. The fire destroyed the structure.
The one resident inside the home escaped the fire with minor injuries, emergency responders said. "He was treated for lacerations on the scene by EMS."
Authorities believe the fire started in the kitchen of the house.
