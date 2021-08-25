A grandmother is seeking answers on her grandson’s murder

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)-A grandmother is searching for answers after her grandson was murdered last year and the case has gone cold.

Debbie Holden was heartbroken when she learned her grandson, Caleb (Jay) Holden, had been killed. Caleb was killed on Sept. 23, 2020, on 10th Avenue near Franchise Church.

Holden told News 3 she was in disbelief when she heard the news.

“Really I didn’t believe it because I didn’t think this would happen to Jay, Jay didn’t hurt anybody. He had a lot of friends and this is a cowards way of hurting someone, they didn’t have to kill him. I’ve heard lots of rumors and a lot of stories telling me about what happened but I really want to know the truth,” Holden said.

Caleb had two sons, Alex and Aiden Holden. Holden said both boys miss their father and Aiden likes to be close to his father’s ashes.

“He had two little boys that he left, tomorrow is the oldest little boy’s birthday. He would be here to celebrate his baby’s birthday but he’s not going to be here. We try to do everything we can to make these two little boys happy,” Holden said.

Phenix City Police released a statement regarding the cold case.

The Phenix City Police Department follows all leads and all tips that are received in reference to any homicide investigation. The Phenix City Police Department encourages the public to call in with any information they have on any case.

Holden feels Phenix City Police are doing everything they can to solve the murder, but they’re asking the public to come forward with any information.

“I’m asking for the public if they will come forward, tell us what happened to Jay. That’s all we want, have justice for Jay and put the people that did this to him in jail,” Holden said

Holden said she’s not over the loss of her grandson.

“I will always grieve for him because I had him since he was born and he was more like son to me. As they say, when you lose a child everybody comes and says ‘I’m sorry’ but they really don’t know how you’re feeling. That’s something that you really cant explain to anybody and you’re supposed to leave before your children leave. Jay had lots of life to live and he had two little boys that he loved,” Holden said.

If you have any information please call Phenix City Police at (334) 448-2817.