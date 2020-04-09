A Harris County senior finds a creative way to commemorate her high school experience following the closing of schools due to the coronavirus

While Harris County Schools are still planning options for graduation, a Harris County senior has come up with her own creative way to celebrate this milestone.

Reagan Thomas is a senior at Harris County High School. She says last week she and her mom decorated her front door to commemorate her high school experiences.

Reagan was part of the Color Guard with the marching band.. and a member of the swim team. She says although she wasn’t able to say goodbye to Harris County High School the way she planned to, she still hopes to preserve the cherishable moments.

“I would love to see the school still have our prom and graduation and stuff, just later when all of this has passed. I just hope that our school can somehow make graduation possible for us,” Thomas said.

A couple of family friends saw Thomas’ door decorations and decorated theirs as well to celebrate her graduation with her.

Reagan says she will be attending Columbus Tech in the fall where she plans to study radiology.