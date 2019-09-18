A juvenile suspect is in custody after a threat was reported at Russell County Middle School this week

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Following reports of a threat made at Russell County Middle School, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office said they have a suspect in custody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they received a report that a threat was written on a wall at the school on the morning of Sept. 12.

The original threat was addressed by Russell County School District on their Facebook page just after 9:30 p.m.

The administration for the district said that students associated with the threat had been identified by the district’s safety director and a school resource officer who investigated the threat.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor held a press conference on the incident,

“There were no weapons in the home of the student who wrote this, the parents had no weapons at home,” Taylor said.

The student will be charged with making terroristic threats and tried in juvenile court, according to Taylor.