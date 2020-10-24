A Lee County church celebrates a historic anniversary

A Lee County church that started as a cotton field 150 years ago celebrated their anniversary.

Guest speakers and members of The Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church talked about the trailblazers that made this anniversary even possible. Eric Marks is the pastor of the church.

He says in 1870, slaves left their work in the field and started building the church. That afternoon they were freed.

Marks says although there are many challenges folks are facing due to COVID-19, we still have a lot to be thankful for.

“We shouldn’t complain because we’re much better off than they were. They were in a field with mud and sand at least we have a parking lot to stand on and we stand on great shoulders because of what they’ve done we’re able to do what we’re doing.”

Mary Cochran-Thomas was the first to ring the church bell in honor of the anniversary. She’s says she’s seen the church grow so much over the years and to celebrate this milestone is a blessing.

“My daddy told me if you come to church and you don’t feel different when you leave the church something’s wrong. So when I come to church I feel full. I have something to carry me on through the next week,” Cochran- Thomas said.

Phenix City and Smiths Station mayors both attended the ceremony. Smiths Station mayor Bubba Copeland presented the church with a proclamation making today Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Day.