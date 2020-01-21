A local church discusses the impact Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy has today

Folks gathered tonight at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church where they celebrated Martin Luther King Day. They also discussed how his legacy impacts us today.

During the event, folks discussed Doctor Kings’s fight for equality. They were asked, ‘Does racism still exist?’ and ‘How far have we come since Doctor King’s era?’

People were split into groups based on their age to discuss these questions. Senior Pastor Johnny Flakes says he believes Doctor King would be happy to see the change in the amount of diversity, but would say there’s still a long way to go.

“I think one thing that I think he would possibly caution, that we not get enamored with diversity and still not have access as it relates to equality,” Flakes said.

Flakes says the church has been hosting an event to commemorate Doctor King’s legacy for around 20 years.

He says it’s important to include the youth in the discussions, so they understand the sacrifices Dr. King made for them to have the opportunities they have today.