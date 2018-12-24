A local family gives back to postal services for the holidays

Postal services are working in overdrive to deliver gifts to families throughout Columbus. Delivery man Lake Brakefield says one day on his route he noticed someone had left something for him.

“They were leaving out drinks, cokes, sprites, chips, little Debbie cakes,stuff like that pretty much anything I could think of,” Brakefield said.

The Pritchett family left a three tier snack stand for those delivering to pick up a snack on their route. Brakefield says he noticed the snacks last week and that this is the only house to leave treats on his route this holiday season.

“It makes me feel appreciated knowing that our customers are thinking about us as we’re doing those long hours during the holiday season,” Brakefield said.

During the holiday season Brakefield says he has a lot more stops and a helper who comes along with him. Jena Pritchett says she did most of her shopping online and probably ordered over 20 packages. Pritchett says this is one way she could give back to the postal services who are working hard to make Christmas merrier for her family.

“I have two small children so this year I did not have much time to go to the store, so I ordered most of my Christmas gifts online and I thought you know it would be pretty nice to do something for the people that are out in the cold, in the dark delivering delivering packages to people,”Pritchett said.

Pritchett says she is an overnight nurse and sympathizes with those who have to work long hours like she does.

“It really makes me feel well. Working in a profession where sometimes I feel like we’re not really appreciated, I wanted to make sure other people feel appreciated. So it makes me feel good that they seem to feel that way,” Pritchett said.

Pritchett says this is the second year making a snack stand and she plans to continue it.