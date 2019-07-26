A more than 20 year supervision of Muscogee County Jail concludes successfully

After a United States Department of Justice supervision of the Muscogee County Jail has “been successfully brought to a conclusion with a consent order signed by Judge Clay Land on July 3,” said Sheriff Donna Tompkins. The supervision spanned over 20 years, beginning in December 1994.

Back in 1994, a DOJ inspection and six months of findings issued alleged that the jail was home to “constitutional deficiencies in Jail conditions.” As a result, a consent order was entered in September of 1999 “in which the Sheriff and City Officials responsible for the support of the Jail agreed” to DOJ supervision.

The deficiencies found were as follows, according to Tompkins:

1) Correctional Issues such as policies and procedures, classification, training, security and supervision,

2) Medical, dental and mental health care, and

3) Environmental health and safety of the jail’s physical plant

The Sheriff’s Office has worked “diligently to make improvements and corrections in all of these areas,” according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. The DOJ “sent attorneys and experts in each of the areas to the Jail every six months to evaluate progress and share invaluable expertise.”

Policies and procedures were updated and written, and inmates were provided with access to exercise and reading materials, as well as access to the Courts, according to the release.

By 2015, the DOJ was reportedly satisfied that most of the 1999 Consent Order concerns “had been satisfied.” This lead to a “narrow Memorandum of Agreement, finalized January 15, 2015,” which focused on monitoring requirements “pertaining to the mental health care of inmates,” with twice yearly on-site monitoring.

Now that the Muscogee County Jail has met the goals and standards that were laid out in the consent agreement, the Sheriff’s Office knows “that it will require continued commitment to maintain all that has been achieved.”

The Sheriff’s Office has said that while “much has been accomplished,” they are “dedicated to meeting the challenges of the future.”

Read the full statement below: